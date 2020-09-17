Sanitation Minister Inspects Ongoing Works On Sewage Systems At Ashaiman, Bankuman

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, embarked on a working visit to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to inspect ongoing works on sewage systems at Ashaiman and Bankuman.

The visit saw the Minister receiving first-hand report and observing for herself, the progress of the various drainage and sewerage projects being undertaken by her Ministry to serve those communities and its environs under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA SWP).

For Ashaiman, there is the construction of a simplified sewer network and wastewater treatment plant as well as the rehabilitation of the existing sewage network in the TDC headquarters.

Also in Bankuman, there is the construction of a simplified sewer network for the Bankuman Community and the improvement of the existing treatment system to include a pre-treatment facility, trickling filter, secondary detention basin, and sludge drying bed expected to treat 2,184m3/day of wastewater.

Having interacted with contractors, project managers, as well as consultants for both projects, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah shared her delight to the pace at which work is being done.

“I think we can all boldly say that the quality of work and the pace of work is satisfactory and the quality I must is very good. I’m happy with the quality of work and especially the collaboration between the client with us, the contractors, and the consultants. It’s teamwork and the result of very good”, she told the Media.

According to the sector Minister, the construction and improvement of these sewerage systems is part of efforts by the government to achieve the country’s SDGs and to make sure every Ghanaian comes under the fold of the SDG 6 which focuses on providing portable, affordable water and good sanitation to all Ghanaians.

On his part, the project coordinator for GAMA, Engineer George Asiedu linked the two projects to the thousands of toilets facilities already provided in the Ashaiman Newtown and Bankuman communities in the past year.

According to him, connecting the houses that have benefited and all other households in these communities further increases the agenda to achieve improved sanitary conditions for residents.

“So we are still increasing access, improving the situation on the ground and if Ashaiman can have it then it gives us the hope that we can extend this to other areas”, engineer George Asiedu shared.

The projects which costs about $4.5 million are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Read more about the two projects below:

Ashaiman Project:

Construction of simplified sewer network and wastewater treatment plant for Ashaiman Newtown and TDC Quarters, Ashaiman.

Project Component:

Construction of simplified sewer network covering Ashaiman New Town

Reconstruction of the abandoned TDC quarters sewage treatment ponds and installation of a new wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) with an increased treatment capacity.

Rehabilitation of the existing sewage network in the TDC headquarters.

Estimated beneficiary population/household;

Ashaiman Newtown – 23,311 [4,805]

TDC quarters – 2,407 [650]

50% targeted household connections

Treatment plant design life: 20 years

Bankuman Project:

Rehabilitation and expansion of existing simplified sewerage system in Bankuman, a suburb of Tema Newtown in the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

Project component:

Construction of simplified sewer network for Bankuman Community to connect part of the existing Tema Sewerage system.

Improvement of the existing treatment system to include pre-treatment facility, trickling filter, secondary detention basin, and sludge drying bed expected to treat 2,184m3/day of wastewater.

Estimated beneficiary population/household;