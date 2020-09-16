ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
16.09.2020 Social News

Court Convicts Manager For Defaulting In Paying SSNIT

Israel Kudadze, the Manager of Bodzi Communications Limited, has been convicted for defaulting in the payment of workers Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions amounting to GH¢2,844.00.

He pleaded guilty to failure to pay contributions and submit workers report for computation by SSNIT, which is contrary to Sections 63 (7), 83 (1) (d) of the National Pensions Act 2008 (ACT 766).

Prosecuting, Mrs Josephine Kukula, the Hohoe Branch Prosecutor of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), told the Dambai Magistrate Court presided over by Mr Baba Issahaku Iddi that an audit conducted revealed that the establishment had an outstanding debt of GH¢2,844.07.

She said the debt was made up of actual contribution in arrears and accrued penalty due to non-payment or delayed payment of the actual contributions for the period September 2019 to March 2020.

Mrs Kukula said they had also not submitted contributions report from April to August, 2020 to the Trust to enable the Trust generate their bill for payment.

She said attempts made by the officers of the Trust to get the convict to comply failed.

Mr Kudadze was convicted on his own plea with the explanation that his failure to fulfill his financial obligation was because he was indisposed.

He also presented a sum of GH¢1,200.00 as part payment of the amount owed.

Kudadze was given three weeks to clear the debt, while the case was adjourned to September 23.

—GNA

Social News
