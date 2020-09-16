Ghana's Active Case Now 564

The Ghana Health Service has recorded 54 new cases of Covid-19.

The addition has increased the total number of confirmed cases to 45,655.

The GHS in its latest data on Covid-19 indicated that the number of clinical recoveries has risen to 44,797.

However, no new death related to the infection has been recorded since the last update of 294 fatalities leaving an active case count of 564.

Regional Cases

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 23,117 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,933 cases and the Western Region with 2,963 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,394 cases, Central Region, 1,904 cases, Bono East Region, 781 cases and the Volta Region, 668 cases.

The Western North Region has 638 cases, Northern Region, 528 cases, Ahafo Region, 524 cases, and the Bono Region, 511 cases.

The Upper East Region, 285 cases, Oti Region, 238 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

— Daily Guide