Govt To Give Update On National Unemployment Insurance Scheme Today

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Honourable Ignatius Baffour-Awuah will later today September 16, deliver an update on the state of the National Unemployment Scheme.

The minister is expected to delineate also, the number of jobs government has been able to protect and restored amidst the COVID-19 pandemic when he takes his turn at the Meet-the-Press series organized by the Information Ministry.

Hon. Baffour Awuah will disclose details of a new regulation that seeks to protect and ensure the welfare of domestic workers.

The Meet the Press series will be carried live on GTV and all Ministry of Information’s (MOI’s) social media platforms.

Source: Ministry of Information