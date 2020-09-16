Prestea-Hemang Chief Endorses Mahama's $10billion 'Big Push'...

Nana Nteboa Pra IV, Chief of Prestea-Hemang in the West Region has described the $10 billion “Big Push” infrastructure development plan by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto as a great agenda for the progress of the country.

“It is a good thing which will greatly help the country,” Nana Nteboa Pra IV said.

The Chief said this while welcoming Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, John Mahama’s running mate to the area on Tuesday, 15 September 20202 for her campaign tour.

He said he had analysed the NDC’s party’s manifesto, and found that the Big Push is a well-thought-out plan that would significantly help the country if implemented.

Nana Nteboa Pra IV was also delighted that some of his town’s infrastructure, economic and welfare needs had been covered in the party’s manifesto, and commended the NDC for a comprehensive development plan.

“You have thought about us, and so we shall also remember you on voting day,” he said.

The chief also cited the party’s plan to regulate the Okada transportation and the provision of free technical and vocational education, and expressed optimism of beneficial outcomes for Ghanaians.

In addition to the NDC’s plans for the area, the chief urged the party to consider facilitating the establishment of a nursing training school and a satellite campus of the University of Mines and Technology in the area to enhance the health and technical training for the youth.

He also wants a new hospital for the area, as their current 50-bed capacity hospital, which was built in 1929, is in shambles and could no longer serve the town folks with a population of over 70,000.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang thanked the chiefs for their support and encouragement, saying “the NDC shall not disappoint you.”

The former Education Minister noted that the NDC remains conscious of the actual needs of Ghanaians and would continue to offer quality leadership for all-inclusive development when it returns to power.

