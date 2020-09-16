Ga East MCE Motivates BECE Candidates To Pass And Ejoy FREE SHS

The Municipal Chief Executive MCE for Ga East Municipal Assembly GEMA Abokobi, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah has emphasized that the FREE SHS Education Policy introduced by President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has come to stay. She made this claim when she visited some of the BECE Centres in the municipality on Monday.

A total of 4,462 candidates are sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ga East Municipality, comprising 2,082 Boys and 2,380 Girls at seventeen (17) Centres.

The Municipal Chief Executive, accompanied by the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD) Mr. Matthew Tay, Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, Municipal Director of Education (MDE) Ms. Faustina Alimatu Braimah, and Deputy GEMA NADMO Director, Mr. Jesse Larbi, visited and inspected seven (7) exams centres at the Kwabenya SHS and Taifa Community Basic Schools.

At the time of the visit at 8:45 a.m, the candidates were set to write the first subject, English Language, with Religious and Moral Education (RME) to follow later in the day.

Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah encouraged the candidates to relax and write the exams and put in their best efforts to excel in order to benefit from the Free SHS Educational Policy.

"This is your first exam. You don't have to put any fear into yourselves. Free SHS has come to stay and so you have to pass the exams to access it. This government means well for all of you and so comport yourselves and make us proud and yourselves and family proud and move on to the next level of life", she said.

She charged them to emulate the sterling performances of their predecessors and make the municipality proud cautioning them against negative practices that would mare their efforts excelling in the exams.

"Your seniors have been making the municipality a proud one and I believe you're also going to make us proud as well. I send you greetings from the President and the MP. Hopefully, you are not going to mess yourselves up like some did during the WASSCE.

The MCE expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament MP for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, for her gesture in distributing over 4,000 Mathematical Sets to all the candidates and facilitation of massive infrastructural development and interventions in the education sector.

The Municipal Director of Education MDE, Ms. Faustina Alimatu Braimah, also advised them to put away fear and write with boldness, indicating that what they were about to write is no different from what they have been taught by their teachers.

"Face the exams with all the confidence and boldness. It is nothing new. All the questions you're going to meet are questions that you have come across before, your teachers have taken you through, you have solved them yourselves during your preparations. So, put any fear away, it is not beyond you, it is your level, so if you put in an effort, you'll surely make it", she stated.

The Hon. MCE and her entourage, which included the Public Relations Officers for the Assembly and Education, Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman and Seth Anyormi, respectively, inspected the COVID-19 safety items provided by the Government for use in the schools during their studies and the exams.