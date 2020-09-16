Another Attempt To Elect Presiding Member For Agona West Fails

For the third time running and after two rounds of voting at its emergency meeting, the Agona West Municipal Assembly once again failed to elect Presiding Member to steer the affairs of the Assembly

At its special meeting held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, two nominees failed to get the nod to become Presiding Member

In the first round of Voting, Hon. Paul Akyerem, Assembly Member for Otsenkorang Electoral Area and Hon. Solomon Forson, Assembly Member for Aboraa Electoral Area in Agona Nyakrom Electoral Area obtained 15 and 14 votes respectfully with 15 rejected ballots

The Forty-four Assembly Members made up of 31 elected and thirteen (13) government appointees once again refused to give the nod to any of them.

Hon. Paul Akyerem had 21 votes while Hon. Solomon Forson obtained 14 with 9 rejected ballot papers.

The Elections were conducted by the Agona West Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, Mr. Anobil Forson and a host of his officers

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Mrs. Marigold Assan flanked by the Agona West Municipal Coordinating Director Mr. Ishmael Ogyefo expressed her disappointment over the inability of the Assembly Members to elect Presiding Member for the third time in a row

She urged the Assembly Members to consider the development of the Assembly as their topmost priority to facilitate socio-economic advancement of the Municipality

" Without a Presiding Member, the Assembly will find it difficult holding its meetings to meet the requirements of the Urban Development Grant (UDG) and the District Development Fund (DDF), a World Bank facility to push the development agenda of the Assembly"

The MCE bemoaned situations where some of the Assembly Members have taken entrenched positions to derail progress of the Assembly.

It will be recalled that the Agona West Municipal Assembly since its inauguration in January, 2020 by the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Kwamina Duncan, the Assembly Members failed to elect Hon. Frank Abban whose term of office had elapsed

Since then, the Assembly Members have virtually refused to endorse any nominee to become their Presiding Member.

In a related development, Assembly Member for Ankyease Electoral Area, a suburb of Agona Swedru in an interview with Golden Star Fm, a local radio station blamed authorities of the Assembly for improper consultation after almost six (6) months of failure to elect Presiding Member

" I want authorities at the Assembly to be up and doing in their day to day activities. I see that the Agona West Municipal Assembly is not functioning as expected due to maladministration

For now, it will be extremely difficult for the Assembly to sit the three times as required by the Local Government Act 963 to discuss the development of the Assembly"