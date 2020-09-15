EC's 100k Filing Fees Overwhelmingly Unreasonable---PPP

Listen to article

The National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu, has queried the rationale behind the Electoral Commission (EC’s) decision to charge GHC 100,000 as filing fees for the 2020 elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced filing fees for both presidential and parliamentary candidates ahead of the December 7 elections.

Addressing the press in Accra, EC boss, Jean Mensah said presidential candidates will pay GH¢100,000 as filing fees while parliamentary candidates pay GH¢10,000.

After the EC’s announcement, the opposition as well as smaller parties have criticized the decision of the commission to peg the filing fees for the 2020 general elections at GH¢100,000 and GH¢10,000 as filing fees for Presidential and parliamentary candidates respectively.

Commenting on this on Amasaman FM monitored by GhanaNewsPage.Com, Nana Ofori Owusu said he has failed to understand the logic behind the EC’s decision.

To him, the decision is at variance with the harsh economic conditions in Ghana brought about by the COVID-19.

“This new EC Filing Fee is at variance with the economic condition of Ghana in the face of COVID 19…is the EC not part of the Economy? The EC is not a money-making machine…,” he said.

He further described the EC as an institution that seeks to prevent people from achieving their vision of leading Ghana.

“The EC is an institution of station for conducting elections…it should not be a prohibition institution to prohibit people to run for the office of President…,” he said.

