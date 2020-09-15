Akufo-Addo Pledges Government Support For Jospong

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated his government's unreserved commitment to give Zoomlion Ghana Limited the needed support to provide waste management infrastructure towards a lasting solution to Ghana's waste problems.

"Zoomlion has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that it is the panacea to Ghana's waste management problems over the years and I will support them to succeed. And I am not ashamed that is why everywhere they go I make time to go there too" back them up".

The president was cutting sod for the installation of a solid waste treatment plant at Goaso, the capital of the Ahafo Region.

Nana Akufo-Addo had earlier on cut sods for similar facilities in one week at Techiman and Sunyani in the Bono East and Bono Regions respectively.

He assured the chiefs and people of the Ahafo Region that there is no way his government will ignore them when distributing development projects from the national kitty as they too deserve development like others.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah on her part said, the government is doing it's best in providing the needed infrastructure for the benefit of the people of Ghana including the Ahafo Region.

She commended Zoomlion for their efforts and stated that all the waste the region generates on daily basis will be turned into compost for agrarian use and plastics for household and recreational purposes.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong commended the president for making time this week to cud sod for three of the plants to be installed among other efforts the government is making to enable the group provide the best for the country.

He said his company will make sure that it supports government policies to succeed.