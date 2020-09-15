Concerned Law Students Of Wisconsin Lament Over Expensive Tuition Fees

Tuition Fee - GH₵4,205.00 Registration - GH₵45.00 IT User Fee - GH₵75.00 SRC Dues - GH₵35.00 Medical Care - GH₵50.00

TOTAL - GH₵ 4,410.00

NB: Minimum Payment for registration is 50% i.e., GH₵ 2,205.00 and the remaining 50% must be paid before a student will be allowed to participate in the End of Semester Examinations [emphasis ours].

7. When we analysed the September 2 and 7 Notices from the Registrar and juxtapose them against the Fees on the University’s website and the Government of Ghana’s relief packages for institutions, we have made a number of observations including but not limited to:

The only mitigant for the Student in this COVI-19 era is one week extension of late registration from 2 weeks to 3 weeks after the regular registration period has ended. No reduction in any component of the fees since the amount we paid last semester is not less than what has been published on the University’s website. Management is going for full revenue realization albeit full services are not being rendered to us because of the COVID-19. The portion of the Tuition Fee that is spent on Academic Facilities such as libraries, lecture halls, examinations etc. has not been specified. Fees for Utilities such as water and electricity have not been specified There is no indication that Management has factored the relief Government has given on water and electricity into the fees for this semester. The mode of teaching will be online lectures pending further directives from the Government. The University made a lot of savings last semester in respect of examinations because students did not use logistics such as hardcopy question papers and answer booklets.

8. In as much as we would partially agree with Management that they have contract with their employees and for that matter they have to find the resources and honour staff remunerations in this pandemic time, it is equally important to consider the students whose sources of income have also been badly affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic so that Management will take decisions that will mitigate the challenges students are facing significantly. Even though some may call the outbreak of the pandemic an ‘Act of God’, we know that in respect of contractual obligations, Management cannot rely on that to make structural adjustment to the administrative setup of the University including remuneration but we know that Force Majeure clauses inscribed into the terms of contract with your employees may permit you to make some adjustments including downsizing of non-teaching staff and cutting some expenditures.

9. During the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, state health departments closed schools for a time, and later, there was a wave of contract disputes where teachers and school bus drivers sued the school districts for their wages. The school districts argued that they were excused from paying due to impossibility and their arguments were upheld by the courts. In the case of Gregg Sch. Tp. v. Hinshaw, 76 Ind. App. 503, 506 (1921 ), after the contract was entered into, and when the exigency of the pandemic arose, the health board, in the exercise of the police power delegated to it, closed the school, and the contract, for the time that the order was in force, was impossible of performance, and hence unenforceable, and there could be no recovery for such time. Again, in the case of Sandry v. Brooklyn Sch. Dist., 47 N.D. 444, 449 (1921) , it was ruled that either party is excused if, without his fault, performance for a period becomes impossible. Such impossibility may arise upon the sickness or death of either party, or the inability of one party to give or receive performance, occasioned by the prevalence of an epidemic. The face-to-face experience with our lecturers cannot be replaced sufficiently. Under the circumstances, we cannot ask Management to adjust all expenses across board, but with the greatest of respect, we humbly request that:

Managements should breakdown the Tuition Fee component of our fees so that we will know how much goes into the payment of utilities and academic facilities and the Real Teaching (tuition). Fees on utilities for last semester should be reduced by 30% with retrospective effect and the difference should be credited to each student’s bill for this semester. Fees on utilities for this semester should be reduced by 50% considering the Government’s waiver. Real Tuition Fees should be reduced by 30% considering the fact that conventional face-to-face teaching has been suspended and in lieu of that online teaching with its attendant challenges introduced The window for the Registration should be kept opened throughout the semester without any financial penalty so that students will have some breathing space to mobilise funds and honour their financial obligations to the University by the end of the semester. Management should downsize non-teaching staff and save cost.

10. We are confident that if Management considers our humble requests favourably and gives further and better particulars in respect of the Fee Structure, it will reignite high level of confidence and trust that students reposed in the University. It will also show that Management indeed sees students as major stakeholders in the administration of the University and ever ready to engage them for the holistic development of the University. Finally, we wish to draw from the recent popular mantra that we are not in normal times so we are not being given normal lectures and for that matter we aver that it is reasonable not to pay normal fees. The way this petition is handled will determine our next line of action including any legal options available to us. We are standing by to engage with Management further to resolve this matter symbiotically.

Thank you so much

Your Learning Students,

Signed.

