PreTertiary Education Institutions Urged To Register With NaSIA By February 2021

All pre-tertiary institutions are advised to make arrangements and ensure they successfully register with the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) in accordance with the new Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023).

The new Education Act which was passed last month to guide the activities of all regulatory bodies under the Ministry of Education has seen the National Inspectorate Board (NIB) being transformed into NaSIA.

As enshrined in Section 98 Subsection 2 and 3, pre-tertiary education institution established before the coming into force of this Act shall within six months of the coming into force of this Act, register with the Authority.

In addition, pre-tertiary education institutions established after the coming into force of this Act shall, within six months of its establishment, register with the Authority.

In line with the enlisted above, the National Inspectorate Board (NIB) is informing all owners of PreTertiary Education Institutions that they are required to register with the NIB (now NaSIA) by February 2021.