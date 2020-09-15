Support Prof. Jane Naana Agyeman To Be Next Veep - Wassa Fiase Queenmother To Women

The Paramount Queenmother of Wassa Fiase Traditional area Nana Abena Kunadwoa, has urged women to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win this year's general elections.

This comes after Vice Presidential Candidate for the NDC, Prof. Naana Opoku Agyeman paid a courtesy call to traditional authorities in the Western region.

She said, the nomination of Prof. Naana Agyeman is an inspiration for women in the country.

According to her, participation in Ghana’s politics, which is dominated by males, is now breaking traditional barriers and misconceptions about the capabilities of women in politics.

She endorsed the Vice Presidential Candidate during a meeting organized by the Western Regional House of Chiefs in the Western region.

She said women representation in politics at the regional and national level hasn't been encouraging and that, hopes the NDC is given the nod to enable her advance the course of women participation in politics.

“It’s been long overdue getting women representation at both regional and national levels. So then, I pray that you make this happen if you are voted into office."

Prof. Jane Opoku Agyeman in her address assured to collaborate with Queenmothers when in power.

Based on this, the Queenmother noted that Queenmothers are ready to work with her.

“Do make it a duty to work with the Queenmothers. In your address you’ve indicated that commitment to work with us, so please make that happen. We are ready,” Nana Abena Kunadwoa added.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman is on a four day tour in the Western region. She is expected to meet with chiefs at Prestea Huni Valley, hold durbar with tradional authorities today, and to Amenfi Central, Bogoso and other communities tomorrow.