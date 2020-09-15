BECE Take’s Off Smoothly In The Techiman Municipality

This year’s Basic education certificate examination (BECE) takes off smoothly in the Techiman Municipality with 1,347 Candidates sitting for the examination at the Techiman Senior high School center.

Techiman Senior high school is the main center with a lot of Classroom Blocks hosted six centers from different schools.

Center F hosted five (5) schools including St. Francis JHS, Holy Child International School, Ahmadiya JHS “B”, Kromo Presby JHS “B” and Aim High International JHS with a total candidates of 259 in that center.

At the time the news team visited the center, the supervising officer for Centre (F) Mr. Mensah Abrampah stated that the exams started today and so far so good everything is going on smoothly without hindrance, but was quick to add that if the situation continues in that manner, he is sure the exercise will end successfully.

He added that at his center he recorded only one absentee, but cannot tell the reason that led to the student’s failure to come for the exams.

Covid-19 safety protocols were observed at the centers, all the centers were provided with veronica buckers for hand washing, student were giving hand sanitizers each, face mask, as well as tissue.

The news team interacted with Bashiru Ubeyda a Candidate of Nsuatwe Islamic JHS after the first paper, she expressed her satisfaction and said the paper was good, the questions were within their expectations.

She promise if the remaining papers appears in that manner most students will come out with flying colors when the final results is release.

