K.M.A Inaugurates Sub Metros Chairperson And Town Councils

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) led by Hon Osei Assibey Antwi has Inaugurated it's Sub - Metropolitan District Chairperson and Town Councils For Manhyia South.

Speaking at the durbar at Manhyia South,the Kumasi Major, Hon Osei Assibey Antwi empowered the newly elected sub metros chairpersons and the Town Councils to bring in much effort to support the Manhyia South Sub Metros in order to push their sub metros to a different level in terms of development.

Moreover, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi said" It is their responsibility to support the big dream to green the city and keep it clean as well.

Adding, " As the Global pandemic (Covid19) has come to stay with us and yet no vaccine have been recommended ", the Sub Metros Chairperson and Town Councils are expected to make sure that all Protocols are being observed which includes; Wearing of nose masks, washing our hands, uses of hands Sanitizers and distancing ourselves as well.

He also urged them to report any insecurity matters to the police in order to combat criminal activities from the sub metro.

He finally, called for unity among themselves and urged them to focus on their agenda being assigned to do.

Meanwhile, the newly elected chairperson for Manhyia South Sub Metro who double as NPP youth Constituency organiser for Manhyia South, Mr Haruna Alhassan applauded the voters for giving him the opportunity to serve the good people of Manhyia South Sub Metro and assured them to work assiduously together with the newly elected executives to develop the sub metro.

Source: Thepressradio.com