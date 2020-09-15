Circuit Supervisor Donates Stationery To Pupils

The Circuit Supervisor for Atwea circuit in the Sekyere Central District in Ashanti Region Mr Dankwah Abraham Kwame and

Mad. Abena Nyamesem ( of GIFEC in of charge sustainability and partnership )has donated about 100 mathematical sets and other stationery to final year pupils in Atwea circuit undertaking this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which begins Monday, 14th September 2020.

A total of 100 candidates from various Junior High Schools (JHS) in the circuit will be sitting for this year’s exams.

The gesture disbursed, is aimed to support these students prepare and participate in the exams without any issues.

Making the presentation of the items,Mad.Abena Nyamesem said the donation was part of their support to the students during their examination.

She said any nation that provided the needed support to education would gain from the intellect of the people to develop its economy.

According to Mr Dankwah he conducted a need assessment of the candidates and it has been established that candidates within the area usually lack examination materials during final exams of this nature and hence the move to make an intervention to render that sad state of affairs a thing of the past.

He said, “education is the passport to the future and it is essential that we prepare today’s children to secure their future tomorrow.”

Mr Dankwah added “we (Mr Dankwah and Mad.Abena Nyamesem)won’t, for that matter, allow any pupil to fail because of the lack of the necessary examination materials to write his or her papers.”

Mr Marfo Godwin,the Headteacher of Anwanya D/A Basic,which falls under the Atwea Circuit received the items on behalf of Anwanya D/A Basic expressed gratitude to the Circuit Supervisor for the contribution and gave the assurance that the materials be distributed equitably among the students.