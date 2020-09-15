Pass Your BECE And Enjoy Free SHS---Obuasi East DCE To Candidates

Hon. Faustina Amissah the District Chief Executive for Obuasi East District Assembly in the Ashanti Region together with the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom have toured Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) Centres in the District.

The purpose of the tour was to have first-hand information on how the examinations are being conducted on the first day, and to motivate the candidates.

Addressing the candidates, Madam Amissah stressed that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo Free Senior High School policy awaits them so they now have additional motivation to pass their BECE in order to enjoy free access to Senior High School Education.

The DCE again advised the candidates to take the examination seriously and do away with all forms of anxiety which is normally associated with exams, and also strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Mrs. Leticia Obeng, the District Director of Education who was part of the entourage expressed satisfaction at the general conduct of the examination and reminded the candidates to take the exams seriously since, it is the first step needed for them to have a secured future.

About the preparedness of the candidates to write this year’s exams amidst COVID-19 pandemic, the Education director assured that the students have been adequately prepared for the exams. She said "the candidates have gone through series of mock exams so they are well prepared for the exams″.

In all, a total of 2,157 were registered for the exams with 17 being public schools whiles 27 constitute the private schools in the District..

In a related development the Member of Parliament and the District Chief Executive both presented 3,000 furniture to the Obuasi East Education directorate to enable the directorate bridge the gap of inadequate furniture when school resumes. The furniture distributed included teachers tables and chairs, mono and dual desks as well as tables and chairs for pupils at the kindergarten level.

The Information Services Department observed that the free hot meal a day promised by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to all BECE candidates in the country was served at the various centres.