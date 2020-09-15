Akufo-Addo Vows To Safeguard Peace And Political Stability

The President of the Republic has reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the enviable peace and political stability Ghana continue to enjoy before and after the 2020 December 7th Elections.

According to the President, efforts are underway to ensure peace and stability in Ghana during and after the general elections.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Ghana Bar Association in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo said the general elections will be closely monitored to ensure that no incidents are recorded.

“I assure you and indeed the Ghanaian people that unstinting efforts are being made to ensure the peace and stability of the nation as we enter the last three months of the electioneering campaign.”

President Akufo-Addo is seeking a second-term extension of his mandate with the same running mate, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Both the NPP and NDC have already launched their manifestos ahead of the polls which will be held on December 7, 2020.

In 2016, John Mahama, then the incumbent, lost the election to the New Patriotic Party's Nana Akufo-Addo.

