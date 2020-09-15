NUGS Wishes All 2020 BECE Candidates Well

Listen to article

Life is in phases and men are in sizes and a journey of a thousand miles they say begins with a single step. You have gotten to a phase in your lives where you have to take the first and most needful step on the academic ladder where your success determines if you will continue on this path or not.

As Oliver Goldsmith postulates, "Where determination is predominant, failure cannot dismantle the flag of success" I believe that it was your determination that has brought you this far. Therefore, don't panic, stay calm, the God that has began this great work in your lives will bring it to an expected end. Others strode this same path and are successful, you guys are not exempted from this success story.

Although the Corona Virus Pandemic has brought with it a lot of eventualities and a great deal of untoward situations, I believe your flag of success cannot be dismantled. Continue to observe all Covid-19 precautionary measures as you write your exams and even beyond.

All the best!

Richard Bosomtwi

NUGS Secretary for Societies & Welfare

[email protected]