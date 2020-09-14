Korle Bu Senior Staff Association Pledge Support To New CEO Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah

Listen to article

The Korle By Senior Staff Association (KOSSA) has pledged to offer their support to the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah.

The Director of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was on September 4, 2020, appointed by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the new CEO of the Hospital.

In a press statement from the Senior Staff at the hospital, they have expressed their appreciation to the President for elevating one of their own to the position of high position.

“We highly and respectfully acknowledge that this appointment of one of our own, is a clear evidence that you have listened to our concerns”, a statement from KOSSA dated September 14 and signed by its President Charles Ofei-Palm has said.

The association further stresses that they will offer the needed support to Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah to ensure the Hospital attains the height it yearns for.

“We hereby pledge our unflinching support and look forward to collaborating with our new CEO to take Korle By Teaching Hospital to the heights of quaternary healthcare institution to where it rightly belongs”, another portion of the statement reads.

Find the full statement below: