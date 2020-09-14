Sunyani: 3,996 Candidates To Write BECE

According to the Sunyani Municipal Directorate of Education, a total of 3,996 candidates sitting for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

The Public Relations Officer of the Sunyani Municipal Directorate of Education, Madam Yaa Kumi Yeboah, has revealed this.

The BECE began nationwide today Monday 14th September 2020.

She further disclosed that out of the total number, 1,992 are boys and 2,004 are girls drawn from 110 schools; 59 public and 51 private.

She added that the examination will take place in 14 centres in the Sunyani Municipality.

Madam Yeboah said 175 invigilators and supervisors were supervising the examination, saying the Municipal Education Directorate made all arrangements to ensure strict observance of health and safety protocols by candidates to protect themselves from contracting the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Per President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive, she said a 'hot meal' would be provided for all the candidates, and advised them not to panic but be confident in themselves to write the examination.

Mad Yeboah however, cautioned the candidates against any form of examination malpractices because if one was caught, that could lead to the cancellation of one's result.

---GNA