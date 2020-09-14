NDC UK & Ireland Chapter Youth Wing Wishes All Bece Candidates The Best Of Luck In Their Final Basic Education Exam

Listen to article

The NDC UK and Ireland chapter youth wing wishes our Basic education certificate examination candidates the best of luck in their final year examination.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, 2019/2020 academic year has been a very different and difficult year for students especially at the basic level but the NDC UK and Ireland chapter youth wing believes that regardless of the setbacks experienced by our future leaders at the basic level, they will succeed in their exams and progress to the next stage of their education.

We want to use this opportunity to urge all BECE candidates to stay confident, focused and not worry about their future transition to the secondary level, as the NDC and President John Mahama's $10 billion big push agenda will help expand accessibility and make the dreaded double track, shift system currently at the secondary level, introduced by President Akufo Addo due to an ill-thought-through, poorly implemented free SHS policy a thing of the past.

Our prayers and thoughts are with you and may you emerge victorious. Long live Ghana, long live NDC.

Signed

ALFRED FREDDY KOTOGBOR

NDC UK and Ireland Chapter Youth Organiser