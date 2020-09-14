GSR Sub -Contractors Commits to Partner Host Communities for Development.

Communities hosting mining firms in Ghana, many times cannot boast of developments that befit the rich land on which the companies mine on, especially in Ghana.

This situation is a worry to community members, Chiefs and probably governments,

It is in view of some of these unfortunate situations, that contractors under Golden Star Resources (GSR) Bogoso/Prestea Limited are assisting the communities to embark on developmental projects in two of the communities they operate.

Bogoso and Boppoh communities are to benefit from the first accumulated cash of about Ghc178,000.

Signing the “Fund Utilization Procedure” document, as the company puts it, at the Prestea Huni – Valley Municipal Assembly Friday, September 11, 2020, the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Manager for Golden Star Resources Bogoso/Prestea Robert Gyamfi said, it is a new way the mining firm has adopted; that companies which are contracted to work in a particular area are deducted one per cent (1%) of their proceeds to develop the said community.

“This helps the Chiefs in those areas plan with their people the kind of project to be done in the communities which will be beneficial to all” Mr. Gyamfi stated.

Mr. Gyamfi was optimistic that, the direct fund for the communities would go a long way to benefit the communities if managed well.

He advised the communities not to undertake projects which may exceed the amount which will be giving to them, adding community-based artisans should be used for the various projects.

On his part, the Prestea Huni –Valley Municipal Coordinator Peter Wilson who acted on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive Dr. Isaac Dasmani stated, it was refreshing for GSR to come in with the plan since the Municipal Assembly sometimes find very difficult catering for over 200 communities within the municipality.

He said, “our doors are opened for other mining firms like Golden Star Resources and non-governmental organizations to come and assist the assembly in other ways”.

Thanking GSR and its subcontractors, Chief of Bogoso Nana Akwasi Sompreh II and Nana Atta Kojo Bremebi expressed their heartfelt gratitude to them and promised to use the money for the betterment of their people.