12 New Hospital Projects: €71.5 Million Funding Secured

The government of Ghana has revealed that it has secured €71.5 million Euros in funding for the construction of and equipment of 12 new hospitals across the country.

The 12 40-bed hospitals, when completed will also have associated staff accommodation facilities for hospital workers.

This was announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo during his tour of the Bono East region.

Performing the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Mim Community Hospital, on Sunday, 13th September 2020, President Akufo-Addo explained that the rationale for the construction of these hospitals is to guarantee access to healthcare for all Ghanaians, through improving existing healthcare facilities, and constructing new ones in places where none exist in the country.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the funding for the construction of these hospitals has been secured from Erste Group Bank AG and Česká Spořitelna a.s., with the hospitals set to be constructed by VAMED Engineering GmbH of Austria, a global leader in the construction of healthcare facilities.

The beneficiary communities are Jumapo, Kwabeng, Nkwatia, Achiase and Adukrom in the Eastern Region; Suame, Drobonso, Sabronum, Manso Nkwanta, Twedie in the Ashanti Region and; Kpone Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region.

These projects, including that of Mim, are expected to be completed in twenty-four (24) months.

“The commencement of these projects serves as further evidence of Government's commitment to achieving the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Universal Health Coverage for all Ghanaians,” the President said.

He continued “Bringing primary health care services to the doorstep of communities and individuals remains a priority agenda of my government, and will be sustained beyond 2020. These health infrastructures represent great assets for our nation, and will help reduce maternal and child health morbidity and mortality.”

Upon completion, the Mim Community hospital will be fitted with the following staff offices; outpatient department and a public health wing; surgical suite consisting of a theatre, recovery ward, and a sterilisation unit; delivery unit and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); laboratory, pharmacy and x-ray; thirty (30)-bed ward for males, females and paediatrics; services block containing the laundry, stores and a cold room; and staff accommodation.

Other components of the project package include supply and installation of medical equipment; 1-year post completion warranty and maintenance; and a training component for staff.

President Akufo-Addo urged the contactor, VAMED Engineering GmbH, to work assiduously, and ensure that this project is delivered on time and on budget, and was expectant that “that they will employ indigenes during the construction period”.

He assured the chiefs and people of Mim that the construction of the hospital project is a sign of greater things to come for the town, adding that “with four more for Nana and the NPP, I expect that all of us, gathered here, will be present again, God-willing, for the commissioning of this project, once it is completed.”

---CitiNewsRoom