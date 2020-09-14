2020 BECE: GNECC Urge Parents To Make Necessary Materials Available To Candidates

The Ghana Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) is urging all parents and guardians to ensure they provide the necessary materials for their wards sitting for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Following the recent successful end to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, this year’s BECE is also kicking off today, September 14, 2020.

In a press statement, GNECC has commended candidates and teachers for the efforts over the years to get to this far.

While encouraging all candidates writing the BECE to endeavour to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols and examination regulations, GNECC has also charged parents to execute their duties in the provision of needed materials.

“The Coalition is also calling upon parents/guardians to provide the necessary materials (e.g. nose masks, sanitizer, pens, pencils, math set, etc) to enable the candidate write their examination smoothly. Additionally, a favourable school environment must also be created for the candidate to write their papers”, a statement from GNECC signed by Interim Board Chairman Joseph Atsu Homadzi has said.

In addition, the coalition is urging the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), and all other stakeholders to collaborate to put effective monitoring mechanism in place for a successful examination.

Below is the full statement from GNECC: