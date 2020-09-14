Ghana Police Urged To Crack Mystery Surrounding The Killing Of UG Lecturer

Following the murder of a Senior Law Lecturer of the University of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, the family of the deceased has impressed upon the police to urgently crack and unravel the mystery surrounding his death.

It would be recalled that the Police on Sunday picked up four persons for questioning in relation to the case.

According to Accra Regional Police Command, the four persons are domestic workers in the victim's residence who have come under suspicion.

In an interview with Citi News, a nephew of the deceased, Kojo Benneh, expressed confidence in the police’s handling of the case.

“We are trusting that police service will bring their professionalism to bear in their investigations so that in a very short time, we will get to know who the actual perpetrators of this crime are.”

Prof. Benneh was found dead in a pool of blood in his Adjirigano residence in Accra on Saturday.

Police said there were cuts on his body but have not given any more details.

The cause of death is also not yet known.

Prof. Benneh's body has since been deposited at the police hospital morgue.

Police arrived at his residence with a crime scene investigation team from the Criminal Investigation Department's headquarters to commence investigations.

The Accra Regional Command is currently in charge of the investigation.