Canoe operators call for urgent assistance to cross stranded passengers

Canoe operators in Timonde and Kobore in the Bawku West district are calling for immediate assistance from central Government to assist them with a bigger canoe and also provide them with lives jackets to enable them to convey stranded passengers who cannot cross to both ends due to the spillage and the torrential rains that have cut off the 116 km Bolgatanga- Bawku- Pulmakom road.

According to the canoe operators, there is pressure on them as many travellers want to cross to Bawku and its environs and back to Zebilla.

Awusu Jafo, a canoe operator at Timonde said, they have to spend 30 to 35 minutes crossing from Timonde in Bawku west and Nafkoliga in Binduri district and that, the flooded distance from Timonde and Nafkoliga is 3kilometers

He however said, they charge each passenger Ghc20 and with motorbike ghc60.

Hon. Julius Agolisi who crossed from Nafkoliga in Binduri district to Timonde in Bawku west after visiting his relatives said, there is much fear in travelling on the vast water with the canoe for 25-30minutes and that it was very scary and so, he called on Government to as a matter of urgency work on the Kobore bridge for commuters.

Assemblymember for Timonde electoral area, Hon. Isaac Abugri

Said, it was very dangerous for people to cross the flood water without lives jackets but there is nothing they could do than to risk their lives.

Hon. Abugri Isaac called on Government to provide the canoe operators with a bigger engine boots to enable them carry the stranded passengers easily on both ends.

He, however, recounted their losses as a result of the flood.