Stranded truck drivers at Kobore fight thieves as their belongings are taking away*

Stranded and frustrated truck drivers who are stranded at Kobore in the Bawku West district are fighting with thieves who have taken advantage to take away their belongings.

According to filling station, manager, Mr Halidu Jambeiru, he said the stranded drivers are lodging at his filling station and as at yesterday at around midnight he heard a voice saying beat him, beat him, which he rushed out from his office and saw that some thieves have taken an advantage of the stranded drivers to steal their belongings. According to the filling station manager, the thieves stole paint, car batteries, others and so, there was a confusion between the resident youth of Kobore and the trailer drivers which was later resolved.

A truck driver narrates that, they are now living in fear in the community. And much of the community is a bush and so you would not know where the thieves are really coming from. He said his car battery and other goods that can easily be taken were carried away by the thieves.

He, however, called on Government to get the immediate measure in fixing the road or else they will continue to suffer in the hands of hunger, mosquitoes and thieves. He said steel bridge will be an immediate solution to the cut off a bridge .

A Pump attendant, Humana Nafisa said, they as attendees, their lives are also in danger as the travellers are also not known by their background and they are staying with them at the filling station and she, is also dealing with money, she said you won't know who is bad and who is not. She called on the Ghana police service in Zebilla, Binduri and Bawku to be vigilant and also be visible at the scene at all times to protect lives and property.

Another truck driver, Kofi Yeboah, also said, their goods have begun rotting most especially bread flour, Yam, salt among others. He, however, said food is their most challenge and even credit for their mobile phones is a problem for them.