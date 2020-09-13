Ahafo-Region: Man Accidentally Shoots Himself Dead During Gun Test Listen to articleA Man popularly known as Bullet at Ahafo Sankore in the Ahafo Region has accidentally shot himself as part of moves to test his gun. Reports say there was nothing residents could do to save him from the cold hands of death. According to eyewitnesses, he tried the first time and failed but he couldn't survive his second attempt and shot himself. More soon…..
