ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.09.2020 Crime & Punishment

Ahafo-Region: Man Accidentally Shoots Himself Dead During Gun Test

Ahafo-Region: Man Accidentally Shoots Himself Dead During Gun Test
Listen to article

A Man popularly known as Bullet at Ahafo Sankore in the Ahafo Region has accidentally shot himself as part of moves to test his gun.

Reports say there was nothing residents could do to save him from the cold hands of death.

According to eyewitnesses, he tried the first time and failed but he couldn't survive his second attempt and shot himself.

More soon…..

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Ashanti Region: Armed Men Attack Bullion Van; Bank Staff Dea...
2 hours ago

2020 Elections Will Not Witness Any Act Of Violence, Intimid...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line