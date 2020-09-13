East Legon Thrown Into Shock!! Top Law Lecturer Prof. Benneh Killed

Listen to article

East Legon residents have been hit by the shocking news of the cold blood murder of a top law lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.

According to reports, his body was found in his Adjiringanor residence in Accra on Saturday morning.

Other reports suggest he was murdered at his East Legon residence.

DGN Online is yet to independently confirmed the reports.

But the University of Ghana Students Union has confirmed his passing in a tweet.

“It is with a heavy heart, that we inform you about the demise of one of our lecturers, Prof. Emmanuel Y. Benneh.

“A call to the dean confirmed the news, but we are yet to have details on the occurrence of his unfortunate demise.”

---Daily Guide