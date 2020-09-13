Education Authorities Postpone Teacher Licensure Exams

This year's much anticipated Ghana Teacher Licensure Exams (GTLE) which was initially scheduled for later this month of September has been postponed to 1st and 2nd October.

This was announced by the National Teachers Council in a press statement released on Friday 11th September, 2020.

According to the Council, the examination had to be rescheduled due to the change in date for the end of semester examination for continuing students of various colleges of education across the country.

“The Council uses the colleges as centres for the GTLE so their postponement affected the initial date,” It said.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, August 16, 2020, directed continuing students of the University of Cape Coast, (UCC), University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHASS), technical universities, and some other colleges of education to return to school on August 24, 2020, to complete the academic year.

NTC in March 2020 postponed the Teacher Licensure Examinations for March 2020 in accordance with the President's directive for suspension of all mass gatherings following the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID19) in the country.

The licensure examination is conducted by the NTC to ensure that there is an improvement in teaching.

The first examination came off from September 10-12, 2018 and it covered essential teaching skills, numeracy (basic calculation), and literacy (verbal aptitude and essay writing).

The examination applies to all teachers who hold the Diploma in Basic Education (DBE), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), or a post-graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) who want to be employed by the Ghana Education Service.

The examination has been criticized by some persons including former President John Dramani Mahama who has argued that an improvement in the quality of teaching and examinations at the Colleges of Education is more important than the licensure examination.

He has thus promised to scrap the examination if voted into power in December 2020.

Find the statement from the National Teachers Council below;

---CitiNewsRoom