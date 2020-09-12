Haliya Haliya Inauguration of Campaign - Tamale North

On behalf of the Parliamentary candidate Honorable Alhassan Dahamani and the entire constituency executive committee of Tamale North,

I want to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone from the Tamale North for honouring us with your presence. I am deeply moved by the expression of confidence from all the constituency women’s and youth wings, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am immensely grateful to the Northern Regional Secretariat, friends, and loyal supporters who so generously contributed their time and resources to make the event a successful one. I also thank our sponsors for their continuing service to Our great party and wish them the best for the future.

Being an effective advocator for Youth empowerment involves listening to constituents, translating your concerns into workable proposals, and building consensus to implement them. I could not do this job without the involvement and openness of the people I represent. You have taken the time to share with me your ideas, your concerns, and your aspirations, and I sincerely appreciate your willingness to discuss what really matters to you and the party. For that, I thank you once again. Tamale north is a winnable seat which entails a lot of dedication and commitment and I, therefore, invite old bodies to join hands to make this dream a reality. We have done it before and we doing it again.

The Agenda 25,000 votes continue.

Haliya Haliya for 2020

Mohammed A Shakun Report.