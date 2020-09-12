Ablekuma Central Shukura Market To Be Reconstructed

A durbar of chiefs and people of the Ablekuma Central Constituency was held on Thursday 10th September 2020 to cut sod for the construction of a modern market at Shukura.

The project, which has been on the wishlist of the community for 50 years, is being funded by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) of the Ministry of Special Development initiatives (MSDI).

As a temporary measure to enable traders to carry on their business while construction goes on, temporary sheds have been erected to accommodate them. Construction of the new market will be expedited to be completed in three months.

In an address, Hon. Mariama Amui stated that the President of the Republic, H E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a promise keeper, adding that traders at Shukura are currently enjoying the fulfillment of one of his promises to them.

She expressed her appreciation to CODA and its CEO for the swift response to a request from the Assembly for the project. She reaffirmed that the government remains committed to improving the lives of all Ghanaians by providing more opportunities to empower families.

The Sariki of Shukura, on behalf of the Muslim community, thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the numerous projects that Shukura has been benefitting from in His Excellency’s administration.

He also thanked Hon. Dr. Lord Commey for being a rock on which Shukura is building its progress. The Muslim leader praised the MP for his good leadership and service to the people of Shukura and assured that the community will continue to unite behind a selfless leader.

Nii Adote Otintor II, Sempe Mantse in his brief remarks, commended the President and government for the action taken to construct a modern market in Shukura. He declared that, as a traditional leader, he could point to quite a lot of projects in all constituencies in his jurisdiction, both rural and urban.

He explained that in leadership, “there is a clear difference between ‘I will do’ and ‘I am doing’, so as a people we must learn the difference and let it inform our decisions”. He called on residents to be truthful in their testimony about completed and ongoing projects and social interventions by the government that are impacting their lives. “We wish the President and his government all the best as they move forward”.

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma Central Constituency, Hon. Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, thanked the traditional and Islamic leaders for their unflinching support in all the development that has been achieved for Shukura.

He praised the youth for their unity and understanding which he described as a vital ingredient for development since the youth constitute the energy of the community.

He stated, “our duty as your leaders is to provide you with the essential facilities and services to empower you to achieve your dreams. You and I know that our record of development in this constituency is unprecedented, every part of Ablekuma Central is seeing tangible development. I must say that as a constituency, we are indeed fortunate to have great sons like Hon. Lord Commey without whom we couldn’t have come this far in such a short time”.

The MP recalled that previously, public prayers for festive celebrations such as Eidl Fitr and other social events used to take place in the streets, which often resulted in problems for motorists and residents alike. However, through the generosity of Hon. Dr. Lord Commey, Shukura can now boast of the Wembley sports centre which provides a safe, convenient and decent setting for such public events.

Some of the completed and ongoing developmental projects in the Ablekuma Central Constituency are the Wembley multipurpose sports centre, ongoing construction of Shukura Police Station, construction of classroom blocks in some public schools, construction of the Sabon Zongo market, construction of drains and roads.

The MP has also consistently provided educational support to basic school students particularly final year students.

Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib acknowledged the efforts of all stakeholders of Shukura in ensuring the holistic development of their community.

He averred that “sustainable development hinges on inclusiveness, hence each member of the community must put their shoulder to the wheel to drive the development agenda”.

Touching on IPEP, the CEO of CODA established that, in fulfillment of His Excellency’s promises to Ghanaians to allocate one million dollars to each constituency for accelerated economic and social development, President Akufo-Addo saw to the creation of three development Authorities, including CODA to see to the implementation of the programme.

He added that projects under IPEP are determined through a participatory needs assessment process that involves all stakeholders of the community; he, therefore, called on all constituents to get involved in the developmental process to ensure sustainability.

Regarding the design of the new market, the CEO revealed that it will be a two-story block of 40 lockable shops, 40 open stalls and a crèche. The facility will also have a retail platform with the grounds paved.

He also referred to other IPEP funded projects in Shukura, Sabon Zongo, and other communities in the constituency and encouraged residents to continue to cooperate and support the Authority and the Assembly in all efforts.

“CODA will also provide financial support to traders of the Shukura market and other petty traders in Ablekuma Central through the CODA Credit Union. This is all part of the President’s agenda to ensure that our traders are truly empowered to cater for their families”.

The Director Operations at the Presidency, Hon. Lord Commey, who is also an illustrious son of Shukura, thanked the leadership of the community for the support they have constantly given the government. He called on all residents to focus on the opportunities made available by the government of President Akufo-Addo to improve the community.

He urged residents to always situate their personal development in the community’s development agenda to enable them to take advantage of available opportunities. He reaffirmed his commitment to continuously contribute his quota as a son of Shukura to its development.

In that vein, he has offered to fund the paving of all alleys in Shukura, an intervention that will significantly beautify the community in the light of other important social infrastructure developments.