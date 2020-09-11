ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.09.2020 Health

GEMA MCE Hands Over New ICU And Washroom Facility To Abokobi Health Centre

By Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman || PRO GEMA
GEMA MCE Hands Over New ICU And Washroom Facility To Abokobi Health Centre
Listen to article

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Abokobi, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah has handed over a newly built Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a refurbished Water Closet Toilet Facilities to the Abokobi Health Centre.

The two facilities are expected to boost healthcare delivery at the Centre with another project, a modern, spacious Out-Patients Department (OPD) currently ongoing and at the lintel stage.

Handing over the keys of the two facilities to the officials at the Health Centre, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah noted that the projects formed part of the massive infrastructure development agenda by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She recalled that late last year, the President commissioned the 100-Bed Capacity Ga East Municipal Hospital while the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, cut sod for the construction of the OPD for the Abokobi Health Centre, stating that these were clear indications of the Government's efforts in enhancing healthcare delivery in the country.

"We are proud as a Municipal Assembly to have such projects located within our jurisdiction. These facilities are not meant for only residents in the municipality but will serve many people from far and near places from us. This shows that President Akufo-Addo's administration is delivery on the promise of transforming the health sector", she remarked.

The Officials at the Abokobi Health Centre expressed utmost delight and gratitude to the Assembly for giving them the two facilities and pledged to maintain them for lasting use.

The MCE was accompanied by the Presiding Member (PM) Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum and Deputy Municipal Works Engineer, Oscar Mohammed Yusif.

911202072622-l5hsk8v331-119130715 2611329102513663 1176455141468252183 n

911202072622-m6htl8w331-119159404 2611328935847013 2361619138417289042 n

911202072622-wbreuhgtto-119182520 2611328699180370 3928720694282260887 n

911202072623-g40n1r5edx-119205489 2611328809180359 2634745180216718149 n

911202072624-qulxoca443-119227666 2611329012513672 3397459197398144048 n

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

The Nature Of Our Roads Will Determine Our Votes, Not Assura...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo Promises GHC700m For DKM Customers In October
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line