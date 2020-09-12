NDC Takes People's Manifesto To Kumasi

Listen to article

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set Tuesday, September 15, to hold a town hall meeting in Kumasi to highlight the people's manifesto.

A statement signed by National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi stated that the event will afford the party an opportunity to further explain the policies and programmes contained in the manifesto.

"The event, which will afford the party an opportunity to breakdown and explain the transformational policies and programmes contained in its 2020 Manifesto, will also be held in other regions of the country in the coming weeks."

According to the statement, the event will be replicated across the country to reach out to every Ghanaian.

"The NDC assures the general public that we intend to take the People’s Manifesto to the doorsteps of every Ghanaian, as we embark on the rescue mission to create jobs and prosperity for all, and restore Ghana back on the path of development and true progress."

The NDC launched it "People's Manifesto" as a social contract with the good people of Ghana on Monday 7 to garner votes to enable the NDC to win the December elections.

The party has posited that it is to create sustainable jobs for all and restore Ghana back on the path of development and true progress.

The party in its manifesto has promised to dualize the Accra Kumasi highway, Accra Cape Coast and Accra to Volta highway as part of it's $10 billion infrastructural "Big Push" to expand the major highways and other infrastructure development in the country.

It has promised to maintain all NABCO employees, create one million job creation, legalize Okada business, free primary healthcare (accessing healthcare without necessarily having an NHIS card) and free Technical and Vocational Education. Training (TVET).