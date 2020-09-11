UTAG Threatens To Lay Down Tools Over Unpaid Book and Research Allowances

Listen to article

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has announced that it will advise its members to lay down their tools if the government fails to pay the Book and Research Allowances (BRA) owed for the last academic year.

Members of the vibrant teachers' group did not receive their allowances for Books and Research during the 2019/2020 Academic year which was disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement from the National Executive Council (NEC) of UTAG today, they have raised concerns about failed efforts in getting the government to pay what is due their members.

"The National Executive Council (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has observed with concern that the Book and Research Allowances (BRA) for its members for the last academic year (i.e 2019/2020) Academy Year) has not been paid as of today 11th of September, 2020”, a portion of the statement from UTAG signed by President Prof. Charles Marfo has said.

According to UTAG’s NEC, it will be forced to order its members to cease undertaking any of their functions if the government failed to settle the Book and Research Allowances arrears by close of September 14.

“Consequent to all the efforts made by UTAG which has resulted in nothing beneficial to it's members, by this release UTAG wishes to bring to the attention of government that the Association will advise it's members to cease from seeing to any of their functions from September 14th, 2020, if by the close of the day of this set date we have still not been paid the allowances”,, the statement adds.

