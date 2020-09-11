Okada Legalization: NPP In A Confused State-Amos Blessing

Listen to article

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) seems to be dazzled upon the pronouncement of the legalization of Okada business in Ghana by the flagbearer of National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama.

According to Deputy Regional Youth Organizer of the NDC, the NPP is in a confused state.

After the announcement, Transport Minister stated that "stakeholder consultations is in progress for the legalization of Okada in the country."

Vice President Dr Mahmoud Bawumia, said: "NPP will provide a better alternative."

Whiles according to the Communications Director for the NPP, Hon. Boabeng Asamoah "government has always wanted to regulate Okada business," and that is part of government's plan.

The NPP in earlier submissions opposed the policy and these statements follow earlier opposition stance by the NPP in the legalization of Okada business.

In a Facebook post by Amos Amorse Blessing, it reads "If care is not taken, NDC's Peoples Manifesto may collapse NPP before the election. See how confused they've come on this Okada thing."

The policy from several indications has caused pandemonium in the camp of the NPP over the fear of losing the elections come December 7.

Okada raiders in a press conference welcomed the call and pledged their unflinching support to vote massively for the NDC in the upcoming December polls.

Many have backed the idea to legalize Okada business in Ghana including Vice President of Policy Think Tank Kofi Bentil.

Mr Kofi Bentil wrote "Okada business is a major source of honest employment for many people. A major service provider of choice in traffic locked urban areas and underserved rural areas and elsewhere."

“If you are not prepared to legalize and properly regulate this important transport and economically viable sub-sector, then you are not prepared to run a nation like Ghana. Yes, it is hard work but it must be done!!! Get serious and do the real work”.iju