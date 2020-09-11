Help Curb Child Abuse In Communities—Child Protection Committee Members Urged

Listen to article

Asutifi North District Assembly (ANDA) in Ahafo Region has organized a five - day training workshop to help curb child abuse in communities.

The training workshop facilitated by the Social Welfare and Community Development and held at Kenyasi assembled members of the Child Protection Committee (CPC) of the district.

The District Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, Peter Duayaw said the district has decided to use sensitization to end the various forms of abuse children encounter so it thought it wise to roll out capacity building for the committee members who will spearhead the exercise.

Peter Duayaw the lead facilitator explained that the training workshop has adequately prepared the committee members on how to interact with communities where they will be assigned to assist residents to know the need to erase child abuse which is gradually gaining root.

According to him, the committee members who are from Traditional Council, Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Commission for Human Rights and Administration Justice (CHRAJ), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana Education Service (GES), District Budget Department and Non - Governmental Organization (NGO) are to peg themselves at the level of the community folks to enable them to understand child abuse and its related issues.

He mentioned, members have been trained to use pictures and other stuff to demonstrate doing their visit to help residents understand the whole child abuse concept. " Their training will let communities speak more on the subject " Peter Duayaw stated.

He expressed that per the training workshop members will assist communities to easily identify their actions on their children termed as child abuse, the effects, and solutions. " They will know that children are vulnerable per their engagement with our able committee members," he said.

On the final day of the training workshop, the committee members visited a community called Amomaso and engaged the chiefs and people on the subject to be assessed by the Social Welfare and Community Development.

After the engagement, the chiefs and people of Amomaso expressed their gratitude to the team for such an education which is of great importance, and pleaded with the team to be visiting them often on the said topic.

The District Social Welfare and Community Development commended the members for exhibiting what they taught into practice and urged them to keep it up. It said with their support the menace can be eradicated.