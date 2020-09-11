Ghana Doesn't Need Any Foreign Vaccine To Combat COVID-19—Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang

Listen to article

The President for Save the Nation for Future Leader, Mr. Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang has stated unequivocally that Ghana as a nation does not need any foreign vaccine to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the country already has all the necessary elements to help combat the virus."On a more serious note, we don't need any vaccine, we have our own vaccine which is our food crops and herbs.

We have everything to boost our immune system. Ask yourself how over 42,000 people recovered, did they use any vaccine? No, so why the vaccine?

When the president said it in one of his COVID 19 national addresses that we should eat ginger, Dawadawa, and the rest, he was right. Let's consume what we produce on our land.

“Let us protect and promote what we have to the world. We have land and water bodies. Let's stop illegal mining galamsey to protect them for our future generation.

If we allow our land and water bodies to be destroyed in the name of wealth, it will provide an avenue for the white to dictate for us every day,” he explained. It is time we stop depending on foreigners for everything.

This he said, in order to win the war against COVID-19 the government needs to invest in mass communication to help educate the citizenry on the essence of relying on local foods and herbs more.

."I don't think wearing masks and social distancing can help fight this virus. The government needs to mount billboards in town to show the local foods that would boost one’s our immune system; rather than investing in billboards indicating social distancing and the wearing of nose masks in town,” he stated.

However, he also called on the government, the traditional rulers, and the relevant stakeholders to support the operation vanguard to help protect the water bodies from illegal miners. The land and water bodies need to be protected for future generations.

“Water is life, the land is God gift which we must protect but if we destroy these two things our generation will be living in hell a few years to come," he stated. He urged Ghanaians to be vigilant and be brother's keeper in this crucial moment.