Election 2020: Only witches will vote against Nana Addo – Techiman North DCE

Techiman North Distrtict Chief Executive Hon Peter Mensah has overserved that, with all the good things and unprecedented development Nana Addo has done as president within this three and half period, anyone who votes against him in the 2020 general election is a witch adding that those people cannot make to heaven.

According to Hon Peter Mensah, only persons with witchcraft will be lamenting and vote against the ruling NPP led Akufo-Addo and described individuals and groups engaging in what she describes as a “propaganda anthem” for stating that the NPP has done nothing for Ghanaians since it came to government in 2017 as witches.

Speaking to newsmen at Tuobodom on Thursday September 10,2020, the DCE noted that under President Akufo-Addo, a lot of social interventions had been introduced, including the famous free Senior High School policy to ameliorate the sufferings of Ghanaians, while many Ghanaians had been employed in the public sector.

Tuobodom roads

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the town roads in Tuobodom in the Techiman North constituency of the Bono East Region.

Performing the sod-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, 9th September 2020, on day two of his 2-day working visit to the Bono East Region, President Akufo-Addo indicated that a total of 5.5 kilometres of roads within Tuobodom will be given a “bitumen face-lift”.

With the mainstay of residents of the town being agriculture, the President was confident that the completion of the road will help facilitate the movement of people, goods and services within the town.

The DCE on NPP achievements

Hon Peter Mensah indicated further that "under President Akuffu Addo’s regime, Ghana's economic performance is on record as one of the best in Africa currently", adding that "under his human capital programme, the Free Senior High School policy has opened up immeasurable opportunities for more young Ghanaians".

He noted that relief packages to ameliorate the hardship brought onto Ghanaians as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic such as free water and electricity supply for the citizens, reduction in the Communication Service Tax from nine to five per cent.

Among the achievements which need to be trumpeted she said were in relation to promises made included; the digital address system, stabilization of the cedi, national ID card system, restoration of nursing trainee allowances, free Senior High School (SHS) programme and stabilizing our power to boost industrialization Planting for Food and Jobs, Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) programme, One District One Factory, One Village one Dam among others.

The Techiman DCE said Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has worked hard over the last three years to deliver a substantial number of remarkable achievements which we are going to consolidate going forward,” he said.

He said the people of Bono East Region cannot thank President Akufo-Addo enough for making their dreams of having a region a reality and unprecedented developmental projects in the region.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com