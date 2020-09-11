People's Manifesto Was Adopted After Consulting The Ghanaian People---NDC Chairman

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has revealed they decided to name their manifesto 'The people manifesto' after consulting the stakeholders in concluding Ghanaians.

Speaking in one on one interview on Nhyira fm in the Ashanti region on Friday 11th September 2020, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said they consulted the key stakeholders like the Christian council, Ghana Pentecostal, and charismatic council, Universities Teachers Association of Ghana [UTAG], National Association of Teacher [NAT], Trade Union Congress [TUC], Nurses and Midwifery Council, Ghana Medical Association, Ghana Bar Association, Farmers, Drivers, Law students, etc.

He continued that they also visited about 6 regions in the country before the COVID-19 to consult the Kings and Queens, Market men and women, etc.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said they did this not because they were short of ideas as Gabby Asare Otchere Darko wrote on his Facebook and Twitter pages but instead they needed the people's ideas as every good and listening government will do.

Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo revealed he is in the Ashanti region as the NDC is doing a training programme for lawyers and other party members on electoral laws ahead of the December 7 polls.