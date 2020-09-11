Prioritising The Health Of Women And Children: First Lady Rebecca Makes Strong Case

The First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has made a strong case for the prioritisation of the health of women and children.

She said it was high time governments raised the standard of healthcare for women and children

According to her, maternal and infant health is the bedrock of healthcare delivery, hence investing in that area is what provides assurance of quality health care across board.

It is for this reason that the Rebecca Foundation has since 2017 been complementing the government's effort at improving the health sector by focusing its programmes on the health of Ghanaian women and children.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo made the assertion in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital when she donated assorted medical items to the Ho Municipal Hospital.

The items include hospital beds, bedsheets, diapers, blankets, nose masks, detergents, alcohol-based hand sanitizers among others.

This is the second time the Foundation has supported the Hospital in the last year.

The donation is part of a series of donations done by the Rebecca Foundation in all 16 regions of the country to support health facilities with peculiar needs.

The Foundation has also renovated health facilities including, the Osu Government Maternity Home, sponsored surgeries and fully funded the construction of a Paediatric Intensive Care unit and a Mother and Baby unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi respectively.

All these she said, had been done with women and children as the priority. She commended the various organisations, individuals and donors that have been working with her over the years to improve women and children health care delivery.

She welcomed all others interested in partnering the Rebecca Foundation for future projects.

The Medical Superintendent of the Ho Municipal Hospital, Dr Lawrence Kumi who received the donation on behalf of the hospital thanked the First Lady for her kind gesture to the hospital over the years.

He described the donation as timely and prayed for more from the Foundation.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa commended the First Lady for setting a good example that should be emulated by all.

Present to witness the donation were, Deputy Volta Regional Minister Johnson Avuletey, MCE for Ho, Prosper Pi-Bansah, former Vice Chairperson of the NPP Mrs. Agnes Okudzeto, and Executive Director of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), Mrs. Mawusi Awity.

---Daily Guide