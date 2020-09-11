CDD-Ghana Moves To Scrutinise Manifestos Of NPP, NDC

With the political stage set for Ghana's general elections on December 7th following the launch of manifestoes of the two major political parties ruling NPP and opposition NDC, the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) is set to scrutinise and assess their policies for the next four years.

According to the CDD, the aim of the assessment is to enable the public to compare and contrast the promises of the two major political parties.

Speaking during a visit by Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, the Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, Prof. Henry Kwasi Prempeh, stated the exercise will be thorough.

“The second phase of this project is assessing the manifestos the leading parties have put out. We have dedicated some time to put together a team of both in-house and [external] experts who helped put this [manifesto project] document together and they will come back so we [discuss] the manifestos the leading parties have put out,” he explained.

In July, CDD-Ghana launched its Ghana Manifesto Project to enhance the development of manifestos and policies by political parties through the use of credible data and evidence.

It is a compilation of issues and evidence in 10 key sectors spanning governance and public administration, health, social services, economy, and infrastructure.

The project seeks to build trust, responsiveness, and accountability in the manifesto development process to improve popular participation in its development.

CDD-Ghana is an independent, non-governmental and non-profit research and advocacy institute dedicated to the promotion of democracy, good governance, and economic openness in Ghana and throughout Africa.

---CitiNewsRoom