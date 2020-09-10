Graphic Communications Chases Parliament Over Debt

The Graphic Communications Group Limited has asked Parliament to settle its debt for the supply of newspapers since May this year.

According to the Managing Director of the Company, Ato Afful, Parliament and other state institutions are indebted to the company.

This was disclosed at the Public Accounts Committee hearing today, September 10, 2020.

Mr. Ato Afful told the Committee that: “We have been following up and they [Parliament's Account Committee] said they would make payment in due course. I can't mention the amount owed us immediately, but we will get you the official figures”.

Chairman of the Committee, James Avedzi, assured that, Parliament will surely clear the debt.

He said, “Do a follow up again and I believe by next week you [Graphic] will be paid the amount due you. I’m sure they are watching us and listening to what we are discussing.”

— citinewsroom