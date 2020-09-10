ModernGhanalogo

10.09.2020

Kingdom FM Hosts President Nana Akufo-Addo LIVE On Friday At 3pm
President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to be interviewed live on Kingdom 99.3 FM (Sunyani) tomorrow at 3pm GMT.

The interview will enable him to interact directly with the people of Ghana and explain to them the contributions of his led administration since his assumption to office as President.

The scheduled interaction session will be aired on all Kingdom Fm stations across the country, Kingdom TV, and also live-streamed on www.Kingdomfmonline.com

Unique Kingdom Communication Limited, operators of Kingdom 107.7 FM (Accra), Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM (Accra), Kingdom 100.1 FM (Kumasi), Kingdom 99.3 FM (Sunyani), Kingdom 105.7 FM (Nkawkaw), Kingdom 96.9 FM (Cape Coast), Kingdom 106.1 FM (Mankessim), Kingdom 107.5 FM (Takoradi), Kingdom 105.9 FM (Ho), Kingdom 105.7 FM (Tamale), Kingdom TV and www.Kingdomfmonline.com will provide viewers up to the minute reportage on the much-awaited interview.

