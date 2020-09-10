Three More Ministries Receive Litter Bins From Sanitation Ministry

Three Ministries have been presented with litter bins by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The Ministries which received the donations were Education, Health and Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts ministries.

The Bins were presented to the Ministries by Hon. Patrick Boamah (MP), Deputy Minister on behalf of the sector Minister Hon Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The donation is to support the Ministries in their clean up and general Sanitation exercises.

Previous beneficiary Ministries include Defence and Interior.

Other Institutions were Ghana Armed Forces, the Judicial Services as well as Educational Institutions and the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies across the Country.