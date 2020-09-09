Kente Business Go Statal And Parastatal---Minister

Tourism development in Kumasi and for that matter the Ashanti Region, is going to be a concerted effort between statal and parastatal agencies, working in tandem with the private sector, academia, and local communities in realising the set objectives of the industry.

As a result, there will be a sod-cutting for the expansion of works at the Bonwire Kente Weaving Village in the coming months by the government.

"This project, when fully completed, will position the Bonwire Kente Weaving Village as an attractive destination for tourists and for commerce", according to Minister Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng Gyasi.

She addressed the Chiefs and the people of Kumasi during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the Ministry with China Bengbu International Technology & Economic Cooperation Ltd for the Construction of a Theatre/Conference Centre in Kumasi

"The opportunity for cultural goods in the global market is enormous. In 2019, the African Report indicated that Africa’s cultural goods sector employed about half a million people and generated USD4.2bn in revenue".

"The Ashanti Region has a comparative advantage in cultural goods in the country, and we remain resolute in our endeavour to provide the right interventions to help us position ourselves competitively in the global cultural goods market"

"We meet here today in Kumasi with you our distinguished guests on the premise of harnessing the enormous tourism potential of the [Ashanti] Region as exemplified by the signing of the MoU", sector Minister, Barbara Oteng Gyasi pronounced

According to her, the project after completion will create jobs for the people, increase in business and event tourism as well as the spillover effects on ancillary arts and culture space in Kumasi and the Ashanti Region and even beyond

"It will also bring new energies into the arts and culture space in and around Kumasi such as the commercial, economic and social energies to be drawn from the many events that it will host", Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi said

The architectural design of the project shows a large conference, drama, music performance, and modern dance.

The Theatre will have 2,000 seats in the main auditorium. There will be a hall for 600 seats to meet specially tailored conferences and meetings.