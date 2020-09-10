Kumasi: Winners Of 2020 Independence Day Quiz Receive Their Prizes

Listen to article

Winners of the third edition of the Annual Independence Day Quiz Competition on Cancers have been presented with their prizes in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

The schools were Opoku Ware Senior High, St. Hubert Seminary, and Barekese Senior High School, all in the Ashanti region, placing first, second and third respectively in the 2020 finals.

At a brief presentation ceremony on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the premises of Peace and Love Hospital at Oduom in Kumasi, prices presented were double large speakers, double-decker deep freezer, and a 40-inch flat-screen television for the first, second, and third respectively.

The finals were held in Kumasi in March this year, and the prizes which were to be presented to the winning schools at the 63rd Independence Day celebration on March 6, had to be postponed due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The quiz was initiated three years ago by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council in collaboration with Breast Care International (BCI) and has been incorporated into the activities to mark Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations annually.

The competition which is under the auspices of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and sponsored by Peace and Love Hospitals (PLH) aimed at involving secondary school students to know the fundamentals of the cancer disease so that they will grow up with the knowledge, a cancer-free future.

Presenting the prices to the schools, the President of BCI, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai commended the for exhibiting high in-depth knowledge in cancers and urged them to propagate the message by educating their families, friends, and the society that breast cancer is treatable, curable, and preventable.

“You are now ambassadors of breast cancer disease. Go out to your communities, educate them on the disease that it curable, treatable, and preventable if it is reported to the health facility early. You must also demystify the notion that the disease is caused by witchcraft,” Dr. Wiafe Addai charged.

Previous winners of the competition are T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Kumasi in 2018, and St. Monica’s Senior High School from Asante Mampong.

---OtecfmGhana.com