Covid-19: Ghana Records 176 New Cases; Active Cases Now 863 

09.09.2020

Ghana has recorded 176 new COVID-19 infections.

This has pushed the country’s active case count to 863.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Ghana has within the last seven months recorded a cumulative figure of 45,188 COVID-19 cases with 44,042 recoveries.

The COVID-19 related death toll currently stands at 863.

Out of the number of active cases, six are in critical condition, three are on ventilators and 16 in severe condition.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 449,688 tests have been conducted.

Cumulative cases per Region
  • Greater Accra Region – 22,700
  • Ashanti Region – 10,907
  • Western Region – 2,963
  • Eastern Region – 2,384
  • Central Region – 1,898
  • Bono East Region – 777
  • Volta Region – 668
  • Western North Region – 638
  • Northern Region – 528
  • Ahafo Region – 524
  • Bono Region – 511
  • Upper East Region – 282
  • Oti Region – 237
  • Upper West Region – 90
  • Savannah Region – 62
  • North East Region – 19

— citinewsroom

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
