Covid-19: Ghana Records 176 New Cases; Active Cases Now 863 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Ghana has recorded 176 new COVID-19 infections. This has pushed the country’s active case count to 863. This was announced by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Ghana has within the last seven months recorded a cumulative figure of 45,188 COVID-19 cases with 44,042 recoveries. The COVID-19 related death toll currently stands at 863. Out of the number of active cases, six are in critical condition, three are on ventilators and 16 in severe condition. Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 449,688 tests have been conducted. Cumulative cases per Region Greater Accra Region – 22,700 Ashanti Region – 10,907 Western Region – 2,963 Eastern Region – 2,384 Central Region – 1,898 Bono East Region – 777 Volta Region – 668 Western North Region – 638 Northern Region – 528 Ahafo Region – 524 Bono Region – 511 Upper East Region – 282 Oti Region – 237 Upper West Region – 90 Savannah Region – 62 North East Region – 19 — citinewsroom
