Covid-19: Ghana Records 176 New Cases; Active Cases Now 863 

Ghana has recorded 176 new COVID-19 infections.

This has pushed the country’s active case count to 863.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Ghana has within the last seven months recorded a cumulative figure of 45,188 COVID-19 cases with 44,042 recoveries.

The COVID-19 related death toll currently stands at 863.

Out of the number of active cases, six are in critical condition, three are on ventilators and 16 in severe condition.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 449,688 tests have been conducted.

Greater Accra Region – 22,700

Ashanti Region – 10,907

Western Region – 2,963

Eastern Region – 2,384

Central Region – 1,898

Bono East Region – 777

Volta Region – 668

Western North Region – 638

Northern Region – 528

Ahafo Region – 524

Bono Region – 511

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 237

Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 19

— citinewsroom