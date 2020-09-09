NBU Project Trains Assembly Members To Write Proposals For Development Funding

Assembly members in the Asokore Mampong Municipality are on a paradigm shift as they endeavour to find their own sources of funding for developmental purposes, aside governments hand outs.

The Municipality which is riddled with stark developmental needs is working frantically to redeem its image after it came last on the District League Table in the year 2019.

With training from the EU funded No Business As Usual Project, assembly members will be able to write winnable proposals to solicit support outside the District Assembly Common Fund

The workshop exposed Assembly members and Community Based Organisations to the right sources of funding available for community development as well as the elements that make strong arguments to solicit funds.

Programs Manager for the NBU Project) Ester Martey told Ultimate News, assembly members, CBOs and C SOs in Asokore Mampong will be guided to write compelling and winnable proposals to lead development for their electorates.

She explained: “We are hoping that after this, they will come together, partner and write good proposals for funding for developmental projects within the municipality."

"We are looking at sanitation, the issue of climate change and flooding. We are also looking at health and security,” she added.

Some Assembly members who spoke to reporter Ivan Heathcote-Fumador were positive the knowledge acquired will spell a game change in the usual laid back approach of their colleague members towards development in their electoral areas.

“Writing a good proposal as we are learning, and getting the results will help us to make an impact in our various areas,” presiding member for the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly and Assembly Member for Asawase East, Mathew Amisah averred.

Assembly Member for the Akwatia Line Electoral Area Ali Ahmed indicated that the training was essential in exposing the local development agents to the right sources of funds to forward their developmental plans.

Civil Society and Community based organisations whose work hinges heavily on donor funding admitted proposal writing skills played a major role in their sustainability in the Municipality.

They admitted the training puts them at an advantaged position, to better push for development for Asokore Mampong.

To complement these efforts, the NBU project is on a tax education and accountability drive in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, to shore up community generated funds to support the developmental agenda of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly.