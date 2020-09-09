NGO Provides Fruit Salad In Support Of Gov't's Free Food For BECE Candidates

Listen to article

About 500 school children in some selected Junior High Schools in the Prestea Huni –Valley Municipality, are benefiting from a fruit salad each day as dessert after they take their meals government is providing for them.

The move by one none - governmental organization based in the Prestea Huni - Valley Municipality is to support the central government’s plan, as it has started providing one hot meal every day for them.

Government’s idea is to keep the Ghanaian kids in school in the midst of Covid -19.

Grow Advancement Ghana Foundation, which motive is to see the welfare of children in rural Ghana, especially in the mining communities has since its establishment put to school over 500 kids who come from poor homes.

The NGO’s support is simultaneously being done with the daily meal government is providing, till the time the kids get ready to write their papers.

Speaking to the Executive Director of Grow Advancement Ghana Foundation Miss Georgina Odoom at Bogoso, she stated that, her team found out the need to monitor government’s initiative and offer a helping hand since their motive was in line with it; thus looking out for the welfare of kids.

She said “we found it as our duty to go to the field and observe whether the caterers were doing as the government has directed or not. This is because we support anything that is geared towards the betterment of children.”

She continued that, the government’s plan was in a good direction, considering how some children find it difficult to find food to eat before going to school.

The executive director also revealed, the Foundation also bought some few food items including plantain to support the caterers.

“Not to make the meal look one way for the children, we have also purchased some food stuff including plantain for the caterers too. With this we believe they will have more joy to study and pass their exams”, Miss. Odoom said.

The communities from which these pupils are served fruit salad are Himan, Dumasi, Tarkwa Breman, Mfantsefokrom, Adedekrom, Gymakrom and Tumantu. All in the Prestea Huni – Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The NGO, has for the past three months in partnership with Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), been tracking governments response to Covid-19 at the municipal level in what is named “I am Aware.”